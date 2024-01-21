South Africa Launches 20 Task Teams to Combat Economic Crimes and Safeguard National Prosperity

In a bold move to shield its economy from debilitating crimes, South Africa has launched 20 economic infrastructure task teams. This initiative, first announced in 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address, is coming into full operation in 2024. The task forces, under the South African Police Service (SAPS), are designed to neutralize criminal activities wreaking havoc on various economic sectors.

Specialized Units to Counter Economic Threats

South Africa's Police Minister Bheki Cele noted that the specialized units are not just a vital addition to the SAPS's capabilities but are unique crime-fighting resources. He underscored the role of units such as the Public Order Policing, Tactical Response Teams, National Intervention Units, and Special Force Task Units. These units are poised to bolster the police's capacity to effectively address and manage threats to the economy.

Fighting Construction Mafia, Corruption, and Sabotage

The task teams have a broad mandate spanning the fight against construction mafia, corruption, and sabotage at Eskom. They are expected to evolve into fully operational units by 2024. One of the significant threats these units will tackle is copper theft, a crime that has already drained billions of rand from Transnet.

Collaboration with Stakeholders

For a holistic approach, the SAPS has partnered with multiple stakeholders, including state-owned entities and government departments. This strategic collaboration is focused on combating infrastructure crimes, reinforcing the government's commitment to protect its economy from the adverse impacts of illegal activities. The partnership includes key players such as Transnet, Eskom, and Telkom, indicating a concerted effort to secure South Africa's economic future.