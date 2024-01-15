en English
Crime

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: The International Response and Germany’s Controversial Stand

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
In a recent turn of events, Germany has been criticized for rejecting a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

This condemnation came from Namibia whose President, Hage Geingob, urged Germany to reconsider its decision. The historical context is noteworthy, as Germany has previously acknowledged committing genocide in Namibia.

South Africa’s Accusation and the International Response

In a dramatic move, South Africa brought the case to the ICJ, accusing Israel of intentional destruction of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. This is the fifth time Israel has faced such accusations at the ICJ.

South Africa’s legal team laid out evidence of alleged genocide, which included quotes from Israeli personalities and statistics highlighting the destruction in Gaza. Israel, however, firmly denies the allegations, arguing that their actions in Gaza are a response to attacks and are in accordance with their lawful aims and efforts to protect civilians.

The international response to South Africa’s accusation has been a mixed bag. More than 50 countries have expressed support for South Africa’s case at the UN. However, the United States, the UK, and Germany have rejected the allegations.

The EU has refrained from taking a position, while Turkey, the Arab League, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have backed South Africa’s case. Interestingly, major global powers like China, Russia, and India have largely remained silent on the issue, with a few South American countries voicing support for South Africa’s case.

Germany’s Intervention and Namibia’s Response

Germany has offered to intervene on Israel’s behalf in the case, a move that has drawn condemnation from Namibia. President Geingob has urged Germany to reconsider, reminding the world of Germany’s acknowledgment of its past genocide in Namibia. Germany has argued that the accusations against Israel are unfounded and amount to a ‘political instrumentalisation’ of the UN genocide convention.

Steffen Hebestreit, the spokesperson for Germany’s federal government, expressed that the accusation of genocide against Israel is ‘baseless.’ Germany intends to speak as a third party in the main hearing before the ICJ, where Israel’s legal team is currently defending the country against the accusations leveled by South Africa.

As the world watches, the role of the ICJ in addressing these serious allegations highlights the gravity of the situation in Gaza. The hope is for a world where leaders opt for peace rather than engaging in violence.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

