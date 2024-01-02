en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Soshanguve Shooting: A Community in Mourning and a Call for Justice

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Soshanguve Shooting: A Community in Mourning and a Call for Justice

Tragedy has befallen the community of Soshanguve, following a ruthless shooting that claimed the lives of four individuals, including a 14-year-old girl and her police officer uncle. The incident has left a gaping wound in the hearts of the victims’ families and the broader community, highlighting the escalating issue of gun violence.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The deadly shooting involved three gunmen wielding heavy-calibre weapons, with 19 9mm cartridges and 80 rifle cartridges found at the scene. Among the victims was a police officer, Constable Mpho Kgobotlo, who met his untimely demise alongside two others and his niece, Vuyolethu Ziwele. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. However, eyewitness accounts indicate the presence of three men carrying firearms and donning bulletproof vests at the time of the incident.

Sorrow and Outrage

Constable Kgobotlo’s father, Philemon Tshipo, has expressed profound grief over the loss of his son. His sentiments echo the sorrow of many in the community, as well as the pride he felt knowing his son was in law enforcement. In the wake of the tragedy, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the killings and urged law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their investigation. In the aftermath of the shooting, two suspects aged 30 and 33 were arrested and will appear in court on charges of murder.

Community’s Call for Justice

The community’s sense of loss is palpable, with many in Soshanguve demanding swift and decisive action from the authorities. The police have issued a call for information to aid their investigation, an appeal that resonates with the community’s desire for justice. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for measures to address gun violence. This incident has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of the family and the community and raised pressing questions about the safety of the public.

0
Crime Newsroom South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elderly Woman Scammed and Abused: A Harrowing Tale of Digital Deception

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Tragic Shooting at Top Golf: Dishwasher Accused of Fatally Shooting Co-worker

By Muhammad Jawad

Seniors Scammed on Facebook Marketplace: A Cautionary Tale

By Safak Costu

Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Targeted Shooting in Prince George: RCMP Investigation Underway ...
@Canada · 2 mins
Targeted Shooting in Prince George: RCMP Investigation Underway ...
heart comment 0
Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges
Homeowner’s Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs

By Salman Khan

Homeowner's Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs
Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

By BNN Correspondents

Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges
Love and Crime: Eric Parker Pleads Guilty in Wife’s Murder Case

By Salman Khan

Love and Crime: Eric Parker Pleads Guilty in Wife's Murder Case
Latest Headlines
World News
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
39 seconds
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
45 seconds
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
1 min
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
1 min
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
1 min
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
1 min
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
1 min
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
1 min
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024
1 min
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
32 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app