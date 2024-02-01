Sophisticated Scam Hits Business in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim

Located in the scenic town of Carrickfergus, County Antrim, a local business has been struck with a severe financial blow, victim to a meticulously crafted scam. The fraudsters, posing as a reputable organization, have been placing orders for materials since December, collecting them in person from the company's premises.

Unveiling the Scam

The swindle only came under the spotlight when the diligent staff at the company noticed several unpaid invoices. On reaching out to the supposed ordering company, they were met with the shocking revelation that no such orders had been placed. This discovery set off alarm bells, and the company immediately reported the fraudulent activities to the police.

Law Enforcement Intervention

Leading the investigation is Detective Inspector Lyttle, who emphasized the distress the scam has caused to the business and its employees. He stressed the importance of businesses verifying the identity of individuals placing orders to avoid falling prey to similar scams. The local police are actively encouraging any business that notices suspicious activities to report them promptly. The non-emergency number 101, with reference number 243 30/01/24, has been provided for this purpose, in addition to the option of reporting to Action Fraud.

Resources for Scam Awareness and Prevention

Business owners have been advised to stay vigilant against such fraudulent activities. Resources for scam awareness and prevention are available on the nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni website and ScamwiseNI Facebook page, offering educational materials and prevention strategies. Businesses are being implored to visit these resources and stay ahead of the curve in scam prevention.