Son of Imo Broadcasting Corporation Director Miraculously Escapes Kidnap

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Imo State, Nzubechi, the son of the Director of News at the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Mbajunwa, was abducted by kidnappers demanding a ransom of 5 million. The abduction took place on a Wednesday evening when the young man was on his way to a night prayer session at his local church.

Armed assailants ambushed Nzubechi during his motorcycle ride, attempting to drag him into the notorious Nekede bush – an area infamous for its rampant criminal activities. However, the intended victim put up a fight, resisting the assailants' attempts to whisk him away.

Escape and Reunion

Despite the imminent threat to his life, Nzubechi managed to escape from his abductors' clutches after a struggle. He sought refuge at the Mangero Water Company, where a security guard lent him a helping hand. With the guard's assistance, he was able to contact his family. Following his call, the Obinze Vigilante group swung into action, and the family was reunited.

Though the boy suffered a machete injury during his ordeal, he was reported to be in stable condition. The local church community, who had been praying for his safe return, were relieved at the news. Mbajunwa, overjoyed at his son's escape, attributed it to divine intervention. The Imo Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident, highlighting the increasing menace of criminality in the state and the urgent need for public support in combating it. In response to the incident, the police plan to convene a security meeting with community leaders to discuss strategies to curb the rising tide of crime.