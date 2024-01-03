en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Son of Ex-Criminal Sentenced for Large-Scale Drug Operation in New Zealand

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Son of Ex-Criminal Sentenced for Large-Scale Drug Operation in New Zealand

The saga of a notorious crime family took a new twist as William Macfarlane Jr., son of a former criminal turned community leader, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. Macfarlane Jr. was the architect of a large-scale drug operation that spanned Rotorua and Tauranga, New Zealand. The operation aimed to rake in NZ$20 million annually through the trafficking of GBL, MDMA, and chemicals for methamphetamine production. The operation was busted after a significant theft of iodine that led law enforcement to Macfarlane Jr.’s doorstep.

Shadow of a Notorious Past

Despite his father’s transformation into a respected figure leading a rehabilitation program for ex-offenders, Macfarlane Jr. seemed to have inherited his father’s darker past. His father, Billy Macfarlane Sr., a reformed criminal, was the one who introduced his son to drug dealing. The irony of the situation is undeniable: a father who once indulged in criminal activities now working towards the rehabilitation of ex-offenders, while his son continues the legacy of his father’s notorious past.

Operation Schultz: Unraveling the Syndicate

The police operation, codenamed Operation Schultz, led to the unearthing of this large-scale drug ring. The stolen iodine alone had the potential to produce 2318kg of methamphetamine, with a street value of 370 million. The operation resulted in 13 arrests, with seven individuals pleading guilty. The National Organised Crime Group and Customs NZ played pivotal roles in the investigation, shedding light on the extensive harm such illicit drug activities inflict on communities.

Repercussions and Redemption

Macfarlane Jr.’s girlfriend, Charlotte Zelda Ward, was also implicated in the syndicate. However, her sentence was mitigated to 10 and a half months of home detention due to her personal circumstances and her steps toward rehabilitation. This case serves not only as a personal tragedy of a family divided by crime but also as a testament to the relentless efforts of New Zealand law enforcement in combating the scourge of illegal drugs. It is a stark reminder of the long shadows cast by crime and the potential for redemption, embodied in the contrasting paths of father and son.

0
Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lincoln Park Shooting: Julian Espinoza Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge

By Mazhar Abbas

Unexpected Birth Leads to the Enforcement of Pocso Act in Tiruvannamalai Village

By Rafia Tasleem

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Swatted Following Controversial Ballot Decision

By BNN Correspondents

Man and Mother Assaulted by Suspected Drug Racket Members in Thiruvananthapuram

By Rafia Tasleem

Thiruvananthapuram Gangster Faces Charges for Brutal Dog Attack ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Thiruvananthapuram Gangster Faces Charges for Brutal Dog Attack ...
heart comment 0
Spokane Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery: Second Suspect Still at Large

By Hadeel Hashem

Spokane Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery: Second Suspect Still at Large
Victims’ Rights Overlooked: Scrutinizing the Policies of LA County District Attorney George Gascón

By Rizwan Shah

Victims' Rights Overlooked: Scrutinizing the Policies of LA County District Attorney George Gascón
Former Hayfield High Principal Admits to Juvenile Sexual Assault Charges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Former Hayfield High Principal Admits to Juvenile Sexual Assault Charges
Thane Fisherman Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Sexual Assault; A Look at Global Child Sexual Assault Cases

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thane Fisherman Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Sexual Assault; A Look at Global Child Sexual Assault Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
2 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
2 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
2 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
2 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
3 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
3 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
3 mins
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
3 mins
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
38 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app