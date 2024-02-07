Son of Drug Lord Griselda Blanco Criticizes Netflix Miniseries, Files Lawsuit

Michael Corleone Blanco, son of the notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco, has shared his profound emotional response to the Netflix miniseries that portrays his mother's life. During a recent appearance on The Real Griselda podcast with Billy Corben, Michael unveiled his feelings of breathlessness, sadness, and disappointment at the series' portrayal of his family's story.

Discontent Over Historical Inaccuracy

One of Michael's primary criticisms was over the series' historical inaccuracies, particularly the portrayal of his mother struggling to sell cocaine in Miami in 1978. He emphasized that by 1975, Griselda Blanco had already established herself as the world's top cocaine distributor, pioneering many aspects of the cocaine trade. The Netflix series, he argues, failed to respect this significant part of his family's history.

Legal Action Against Netflix and Sofia Vergara

In response to the misrepresentation, Michael has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and actress Sofia Vergara, who played Griselda, claiming the series used his work without permission and caused irreparable harm. He alleges unauthorized use of his family's likenesses and anecdotes, a move he feels shows a lack of respect for his family's story.

Griselda Blanco: The Black Widow

Griselda Blanco, also known as the Black Widow for allegedly ordering the murders of her four husbands, was a pivotal figure in establishing the cocaine trade between Colombia and the United States during the 1970s and 1980s. After immigrating illegally to the US in 1964 with her second husband, she set up a cocaine network in New York, later moving operations to Miami. Despite being a key player in the drug trade, the Netflix series failed to cover her initial operations in New York. After a period in prison, she was indicted for three first-degree murders in 1994 and ultimately deported to Colombia in 2004. Griselda Blanco died in 2012, with her last known photos taken at Bogota Airport.