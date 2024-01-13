Son and Hitmen Sentenced in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Texas Jeweler and Wife

In a harrowing incident that shook the city of Austin, Texas, on March 2, 2018, an adopted son’s greed and an orchestrated murder plot led to the brutal murder of prominent local jeweler, Ted Shaughnessy, and one of his beloved Rottweilers, Bart. The victim’s wife, Corey Shaughnessy, a 58-year-old woman, was forced to confront the intruders in her home, managing to survive this violent invasion.

Unraveling the Murder Plot

Initially, the motive behind the gruesome murders was thought to be linked to the couple’s thriving jewelry business. However, as investigators delved deeper into the case, a more wicked scheme emerged. Nicolas Shaughnessy, the couple’s 19-year-old adopted son, and his wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, were found to have masterminded the murder-for-hire plot. The young couple had hired hitmen to exterminate Ted and Corey Shaughnessy, with the intention of claiming an estimated $8 million from life insurance policies and the sale of the couple’s assets.

Conviction and Controversy

Nicolas Shaughnessy and the two contracted hitmen were handed down 35-year prison sentences for their heinous act. However, controversy arose when Jaclyn Alexa Edison, who was equally culpable in the plot, was given a lenient sentence of 10 years probation after striking a plea deal. The decision by District Attorney Jose Garza, who was criticized for his soft-handed approach, sparked an outcry, especially considering he had been elected with financial backing from billionaire George Soros.

A Survivor’s Tale

Corey Shaughnessy, who survived the attack by returning fire at the intruders, spent the following nights readying herself to fend off any further attempts on her life. Her strength and courage amidst such a personal tragedy and betrayal is a testament to human resilience and determination.