Crime

Son and Hitmen Sentenced in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Texas Jeweler and Wife

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Son and Hitmen Sentenced in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Texas Jeweler and Wife

In a harrowing incident that shook the city of Austin, Texas, on March 2, 2018, an adopted son’s greed and an orchestrated murder plot led to the brutal murder of prominent local jeweler, Ted Shaughnessy, and one of his beloved Rottweilers, Bart. The victim’s wife, Corey Shaughnessy, a 58-year-old woman, was forced to confront the intruders in her home, managing to survive this violent invasion.

Unraveling the Murder Plot

Initially, the motive behind the gruesome murders was thought to be linked to the couple’s thriving jewelry business. However, as investigators delved deeper into the case, a more wicked scheme emerged. Nicolas Shaughnessy, the couple’s 19-year-old adopted son, and his wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, were found to have masterminded the murder-for-hire plot. The young couple had hired hitmen to exterminate Ted and Corey Shaughnessy, with the intention of claiming an estimated $8 million from life insurance policies and the sale of the couple’s assets.

Conviction and Controversy

Nicolas Shaughnessy and the two contracted hitmen were handed down 35-year prison sentences for their heinous act. However, controversy arose when Jaclyn Alexa Edison, who was equally culpable in the plot, was given a lenient sentence of 10 years probation after striking a plea deal. The decision by District Attorney Jose Garza, who was criticized for his soft-handed approach, sparked an outcry, especially considering he had been elected with financial backing from billionaire George Soros.

A Survivor’s Tale

Corey Shaughnessy, who survived the attack by returning fire at the intruders, spent the following nights readying herself to fend off any further attempts on her life. Her strength and courage amidst such a personal tragedy and betrayal is a testament to human resilience and determination.

Crime
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

