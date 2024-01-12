en English
Crime

Somerset Man Gets Life Sentence for Plotting Mass Shooting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Somerset Man Gets Life Sentence for Plotting Mass Shooting

In a landmark case that underscores the severity of such crimes and their legal consequences, a Somerset man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 12 years. Reed Wischhusen, 32, was convicted on a string of charges related to weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The court found him guilty of plotting a mass shooting at his former school, a plan that was thwarted by timely law enforcement intervention.

Wischhusen’s ‘House of Horrors’

Wischhusen, from Wick St Lawrence, had planned a ‘revenge’ mass shooting at his former school. He had amassed an arsenal of homemade weapons, including pistols, sub-machine guns, a shotgun, and various explosives in his residence, dubbed the ‘house of horrors’. His detailed plot involved a hitman-style attack, targeting former classmates and teachers. He also planned to detonate bombs and shoot police officers before taking his own life.

A Fascination with Mass Killings

The court heard details of Wischhusen’s fascination with mass killings, and his macabre interest in notorious killers Thomas Hamilton and Raoul Moat. The convict had meticulously compiled an arsenal of weapons, manifesting his obsession with firearms and explosives. Wischhusen’s writings, which reflected his true intentions rather than fantasies, were also brought to light during the trial.

Law Enforcement Intervention

Wischhusen’s plans were thwarted when police officers arrived at his residence to conduct a search. The man attempted to harm the officers, leading to him being shot and arrested. The judge praised the bravery of the officers who attended the scene, awarding them with Crown Court Commendations. Wischhusen was subsequently convicted of multiple charges, including having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Crime Law Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

