en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Solwezi Businessman Accused of Defiling 13-year-old Girl

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Solwezi Businessman Accused of Defiling 13-year-old Girl

In the bustling Holy Family market in Kalumbila, Solwezi, a local businessman stands accused of a heinous crime. Crebby Kauta, a well-known figure in the market, has allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, sending shock waves through the local community.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded in Kauta’s shop, where the young girl had ventured seeking change for a purchase of eggs for her mother. Kauta, under the guise of assisting the girl with her change, lured her into his shop. According to the North-Western Province police commanding officer, Dennis Moola, Kauta exploited the absence of other customers, locking his shop and pushing the girl to the ground.

The terrible assault on the helpless girl followed, her desperate cries for help initially falling on deaf ears. It was only when an unidentified individual knocked on the door, prompting Kauta to unlock it, that the girl managed to escape the clutches of her assailant. Traumatized, she ran home to her mother, sharing the harrowing ordeal she had endured.

Action Taken

32-year-old Olivia Munyunga, the girl’s mother, wasted no time in reporting the incident to the police, ensuring it wouldn’t go unnoticed. The police issued a Zambia Police Form 32 and opened a docket, commencing their investigation into the grave allegations against Kauta.

Following the report, the young girl was taken to Holly Family Clinic for examination. She was found to be suffering from painful genitals and general body pains, a cruel reminder of the physical and emotional trauma she had endured.

Current Status

As of the time of the report, Kauta had not been apprehended, leaving the community in a state of shock and fear. The local businessman, now a fugitive, faces serious charges once he is captured. His alleged actions, a disturbing violation of trust and innocence, have left a dark shadow over the Holy Family market, and a community grappling with the aftermath of a deeply unsettling incident.

0
Crime Zambia
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Leads to Six Arrests
On a typical Monday, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) would bristle with the hum of financial activity. However, an alleged plot intended to disrupt this cornerstone of global finance has led to the arrests of six individuals. The suspects, linked to the Palestine Action group, were reportedly planning an audacious stunt aimed at thwarting the
Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Leads to Six Arrests
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
3 mins ago
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts
3 mins ago
Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts
70-year-old Woman Succumbs to Injuries in Tragic Dunach Car Accident
2 mins ago
70-year-old Woman Succumbs to Injuries in Tragic Dunach Car Accident
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala
2 mins ago
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala
Rotterdam in Spotlight as Trial Begins for Man Accused of Deadly Spree and Hospital Arson
3 mins ago
Rotterdam in Spotlight as Trial Begins for Man Accused of Deadly Spree and Hospital Arson
Latest Headlines
World News
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
20 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
34 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
41 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
43 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
44 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
58 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
1 min
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
1 min
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app