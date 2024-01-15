Solwezi Businessman Accused of Defiling 13-year-old Girl

In the bustling Holy Family market in Kalumbila, Solwezi, a local businessman stands accused of a heinous crime. Crebby Kauta, a well-known figure in the market, has allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, sending shock waves through the local community.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded in Kauta’s shop, where the young girl had ventured seeking change for a purchase of eggs for her mother. Kauta, under the guise of assisting the girl with her change, lured her into his shop. According to the North-Western Province police commanding officer, Dennis Moola, Kauta exploited the absence of other customers, locking his shop and pushing the girl to the ground.

The terrible assault on the helpless girl followed, her desperate cries for help initially falling on deaf ears. It was only when an unidentified individual knocked on the door, prompting Kauta to unlock it, that the girl managed to escape the clutches of her assailant. Traumatized, she ran home to her mother, sharing the harrowing ordeal she had endured.

Action Taken

32-year-old Olivia Munyunga, the girl’s mother, wasted no time in reporting the incident to the police, ensuring it wouldn’t go unnoticed. The police issued a Zambia Police Form 32 and opened a docket, commencing their investigation into the grave allegations against Kauta.

Following the report, the young girl was taken to Holly Family Clinic for examination. She was found to be suffering from painful genitals and general body pains, a cruel reminder of the physical and emotional trauma she had endured.

Current Status

As of the time of the report, Kauta had not been apprehended, leaving the community in a state of shock and fear. The local businessman, now a fugitive, faces serious charges once he is captured. His alleged actions, a disturbing violation of trust and innocence, have left a dark shadow over the Holy Family market, and a community grappling with the aftermath of a deeply unsettling incident.