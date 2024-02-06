Soludero Hunters Accuse Traditional Rulers of Complicity in Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis

In the wake of the intensifying kidnapping crisis in Nigeria's South West zone and beyond, the Soludero hunters, a local vigilante group, have pointed a finger of accusation at some traditional rulers and community leaders. As represented by their National President, Oba Nureni Akintola Lasisi, the hunters suggest these leaders are complicit in the crisis. The accusation stems from the alleged practice of these rulers allowing unknown foreigners to settle in their communities, allegedly in exchange for financial gain. This, the hunters say, is a gross compromise of their people's safety.

Unveiling the Accusations

Oba Akintola, speaking on behalf of the Soludero hunters, revealed that their investigations, conducted during their patrols across various forests, suggest a widespread collusion between these leaders and the foreigners. He accused the rulers of prioritizing monetary gains over the safety of their own people. Such actions, he stated, have indirectly facilitated the growth of the kidnapping crisis plaguing the nation.

Call for Government Support

The hunters' president also shed light on the challenges hampering their efforts to secure the region. He lamented the lack of support from the local, state, and federal governments, arguing that this is a significant obstacle to their operations. In a direct plea, he called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, urging him to mobilize the hunters in a manner similar to other local associations.

The Hunters' Success and Further Challenges

In spite of these obstacles, the Soludero hunters have managed to make some headway. Oba Akintola disclosed that his group had apprehended three suspected kidnappers in the Komu area of Oyo State. These suspects have since been handed over to the police. While this represents a small victory, the hunters stress the need for more concerted efforts and support in their fight against the kidnapping crisis.