Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio

In the quiet expanse of southern Monterey County, an ordinary day in early December was disrupted by an audacious theft at Lake San Antonio. An aluminum boat, along with its trailer, were abruptly stolen. The theft, however, wasn’t a perfect crime. The entire incident was recorded on video, revealing a grey Toyota truck hauling away the stolen items.

Stolen Boat Spotted with Suspicious Truck

Fast forward to December 26, a diligent Monterey County sheriff’s deputy, while on patrol outside of Soledad, noticed an all too familiar sight. Parked nonchalantly on the roadside was a Toyota truck, hitched to a trailer and an aluminum boat. The resemblance to the stolen property was uncanny.

Arrest of Valentin Hernandez

The deputy, following his instincts, approached the man accompanying the truck, one Valentin Hernandez, a 39-year-old Soledad resident. Upon closer inspection, the deputy could confirm his suspicions. The boat and trailer hitched to Hernandez’s truck were indeed the stolen items from Lake San Antonio.

Charges and Consequences

The deputy wasted no time. Hernandez was promptly arrested and charged with two counts of vehicle theft. However, the arrest revealed more than just the solution to the boat theft. Hernandez also had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, a charge related to possession of methamphetamine. The culmination of these charges led to Hernandez being booked into Monterey County Jail, bringing closure to the audacious theft at Lake San Antonio.