Solebury Township Officers Save Woman from Jumping off Bridge

As the new year dawned on Solebury Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, two police officers embarked on a life-saving mission that would forever etch this day in their memories. At around 4:30 a.m., Officer Brendan Murphy and Officer Patrick Dorsey received an emergency call that would prove their mettle and the power of their training.

Emergency on the Lumberville-Raven Rock Pedestrian Bridge

As the first to respond, Officer Brendan Murphy found a woman perilously perched on the railing of the Lumberville-Raven Rock Pedestrian Bridge, teetering on the edge of despair over the frigid waters of the Delaware River. The situation was dire, but the officer, being Crisis Intervention Team certified, held onto the woman and began speaking to her, attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Teamwork and Training in Action

Officer Patrick Dorsey, who was on the other side of the township when the call came in, recognized the urgency of the situation and raced to the scene. With his own repertoire of de-escalation techniques, Dorsey joined Murphy in the bid to save the woman’s life. Together, the officers demonstrated a masterclass in teamwork and crisis management, using their complementary training to safely pull the woman back over the railing.

A Positive Resolution

The officers’ ability to remain composed and rely on their training was pivotal in ensuring a positive resolution. Their swift response and effective use of de-escalation techniques undoubtedly saved a life that day. Solebury Township Police Chief Dominic Bellizzie commended the officers for their heroic efforts, stating that they did everything right and that the successful outcome could not have been better.

This story, while a testament to the officers’ bravery and skill, also underscores the importance of mental health awareness and the need for trained professionals who can respond effectively in such critical situations. On this New Year’s Day, a life was saved, thanks to the courage, training, and quick thinking of Officers Brendan Murphy and Patrick Dorsey.