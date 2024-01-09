Social Media Trend Fuels Rail Network Offenses: Dozens Arrested in Statewide Crackdown

In a significant law enforcement operation, numerous individuals have been arrested across a statewide rail network as part of a crackdown on a rising trend of criminal activity. This activity, fueled by a trend emerging on social media platforms, has become a growing concern for authorities.

Operation Rampart: A Response to Rising Danger

The operation, dubbed ‘Operation Rampart’, was a three-month-long initiative by the NSW Police. The primary targets of this operation were ‘buffer riding’ and ‘roof riding’ on trains and light rail vehicles. These dangerous activities, often documented and shared on social media platforms, have caused significant disruption and posed severe risks to both the offenders and innocent bystanders.

Impact on Rail Network

The impact of these offenses on the rail network has been substantial, with 27 incidents recorded last year alone. These activities have resulted in nearly 11,000 minutes’ worth of delays this year, causing considerable inconvenience to staff and commuters. The crackdown has led to multiple arrests, signaling a firm stance by authorities to address and mitigate these offenses.

