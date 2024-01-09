en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Social Media Trend Fuels Rail Network Offenses: Dozens Arrested in Statewide Crackdown

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Social Media Trend Fuels Rail Network Offenses: Dozens Arrested in Statewide Crackdown

In a significant law enforcement operation, numerous individuals have been arrested across a statewide rail network as part of a crackdown on a rising trend of criminal activity. This activity, fueled by a trend emerging on social media platforms, has become a growing concern for authorities.

Operation Rampart: A Response to Rising Danger

The operation, dubbed ‘Operation Rampart’, was a three-month-long initiative by the NSW Police. The primary targets of this operation were ‘buffer riding’ and ‘roof riding’ on trains and light rail vehicles. These dangerous activities, often documented and shared on social media platforms, have caused significant disruption and posed severe risks to both the offenders and innocent bystanders.

Impact on Rail Network

The impact of these offenses on the rail network has been substantial, with 27 incidents recorded last year alone. These activities have resulted in nearly 11,000 minutes’ worth of delays this year, causing considerable inconvenience to staff and commuters. The crackdown has led to multiple arrests, signaling a firm stance by authorities to address and mitigate these offenses.

Unrelated Automotive News

Although unrelated to the rail network crackdown, there was also a mention of automotive news in the report. A popular SUV has experienced a substantial increase in its price range, indicating a possible shift in the automotive market.

0
Automotive Crime Transportation
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
3 mins ago
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Royal Enfield, a renowned motorcycle manufacturer, has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The agreement, a strategic move to boost the company’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its operational footprint within the state, was signed during the Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai. A Strategic Move for Manufacturing Capabilities
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Sydney Suburb Rattled by Suspicious Device on Car Hood
1 hour ago
Sydney Suburb Rattled by Suspicious Device on Car Hood
Excitement Builds for U.S. Private Moon Mission; Significant Price Change for Popular SUV
11 mins ago
Excitement Builds for U.S. Private Moon Mission; Significant Price Change for Popular SUV
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
2 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
2 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
2 mins
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
3 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
4 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
4 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
5 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
6 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
10 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
14 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app