Social Media Star Soumya Shetty Arrested in Vizag Gold Theft Case

Visakhapatnam witnessed a surprising turn of events as popular social media influencer Soumya Shetty, known as Soumya Killampally, was arrested for her alleged involvement in a high-profile gold theft. The incident occurred at Balaji Metro Residency, throwing the spotlight on the darker side of fame.

Unfolding of Events

On February 23, the tranquility of Dondaparthy area was disrupted by a theft report at flat 102 of Balaji Metro Residency. The homeowner, Prasad Babu, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that 150 tolas of gold ornaments were stolen from his residence. The police initiated an investigation, deploying the 'clues' team to collect fingerprints and scrutinize CCTV footage. The investigation narrowed down to eleven suspects, leading to the detention and interrogation of three, including the famed Soumya Shetty.

Soumya Shetty's Alleged Role

Soumya Shetty, a celebrated figure on Instagram and an aspiring actress, found herself entangled in the case. Her close relationship with Maunika, daughter of the flat owner Janapala Prasad, over the last eight years, became a focal point of suspicion. It emerged that Soumya allegedly exploited the family's trust to steal gold ornaments on multiple occasions, amounting to nearly 1kg of gold. The theft came to light after the family returned from a wedding to find the gold missing. Police investigations led to Soumya's confession of the theft, with 74 grams of gold recovered. Despite her confession, Soumya claimed she was unable to return the remaining gold and allegedly threatened suicide if pressed further by the police.

Implications and Reflection

Soumya Shetty's arrest has sent shockwaves through her fan base and raised questions about the impact of social media fame on personal behavior. As she faces legal proceedings, the incident serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of betraying trust. Moreover, it underscores the importance of thorough investigations in bringing the truth to light. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how Soumya Shetty's career and life will be affected by her actions.