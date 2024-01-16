Model Jailed for Defrauding Former Fiancé Faces Consequences for Financial Deceit

In a shocking turn of events, Rosemary Lai, a self-proclaimed model on popular social media platforms, has been handed a jail sentence of two years and three months for her malicious attempt to defraud her former fiancé out of over £60,000. This startling incident has its roots in an online romance that began on the dating site, Plenty of Fish, in 2017.

Manipulation and Fraud: A Tale of Greed

The relationship between Lai and her victim, which led to their engagement in 2018, was characterized as 'money focused' by the prosecution at Manchester Crown Court. This ill-fated love story took a darker turn when the victim inherited substantial assets from his grandmother. Seizing this opportunity, Lai plotted an extravagant wedding that was far beyond the financial capacity of her fiancé, causing their relationship to fracture.

Elaborate Deception: The Fall of a Trust

Following the termination of their engagement, Lai embarked on a path of deceit. She forged letters from bailiffs, claiming they were demanding payments for wedding venues. The total amount specified in these fraudulent letters was £63,488, an outrageous sum that inflicted significant stress on her already emotionally troubled ex-fiancé, a diagnosed schizophrenic and autism sufferer.

Justice Served: End of a Fraudulent Saga

Despite initially rejecting the allegations and displaying a startling lack of empathy, Lai eventually pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and three counts of making or supplying articles for use in fraud. Her defense attempted to argue her case by citing her unsophisticated methods, previous charitable work, and health issues. However, the judge, unpersuaded by her defense, issued a prison sentence and a five-year restraining order to prevent her from making any further contact with her victim.