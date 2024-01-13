en English
Crime

Social Media Influencers Arrested for Major Drug Trafficking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Social media influencers Melissa Dufour and Racquelle Dolores Anteola were apprehended in Mobile, Alabama, while attempting to transport a hefty consignment of narcotics. The duo was found in possession of a staggering 217 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $2 million. This arrest occurred during a road trip from Houston to Atlanta, prompting a vehicle search by the local police, aided by their K-9 unit.

A Modified SUV and the Road to Arrest

The vehicle driven by the influencers, an SUV, featured a modified backseat and hollowed-out side panels, cunningly designed to conceal the illicit stash of narcotics. The tight-knit operation came undone when Dufour and Anteola made a pit stop in Alabama during their return journey from a party in Houston. They had initially set out from Miami and, after the party, returned to the location to retrieve the vehicle for their trip back to Georgia.

Previous Records and Future Implications

Both Dufour and Anteola are no strangers to the dark underbelly of drug trafficking. Dufour, a renowned makeup artist and fitness influencer, and Anteola, a music artist known by her stage name ‘Rahky,’ had previous records of drug trafficking dating back to 2022. According to recent filings, they both intend to plead guilty to the charges leveled against them. The consequences of their actions are severe; they face a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison. This sentence is accompanied by an additional five years of supervised release and a hefty fine of $10 million, as part of the proposed plea deal.

Social Media: A New Playground for Criminal Activities

These high-profile arrests shine a spotlight on the burgeoning issue of social media platforms becoming fertile grounds for criminal activities. From the innocent facade of TikTok to the glamorous world of Instagram, these platforms have become clandestine marketplaces for traffickers and people smugglers. This incident serves as yet another example of how influencers and public figures can misuse their reach and influence, turning the digital sphere into an arena for illegal activities.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

