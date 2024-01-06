en English
Crime

Social Media Influencer and Wife Arrested for Alleged Ponzi Scheme

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Social Media Influencer and Wife Arrested for Alleged Ponzi Scheme

At Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, social media influencer Kivanç Talu and his wife Beril Talu were arrested. The couple is facing charges of conducting a Ponzi scheme, accused of swindling over 80 individuals out of approximately 150 million Turkish Liras ($5.1 million). The victims of this fraud include the couple’s close friends, their children’s caregivers, a chauffeur, and even Beril’s manicurist. Despite the allegations, the Talus have denied any wrongdoing.

Escape and Capture

The couple had fled Turkey in October of the previous year, only to be apprehended upon their return from Georgia. The security forces, vigilant and unyielding, caught the couple at the airport, putting an end to their escape.

Allegations and Denials

The allegations against the Talus are grave. Beril, who had left a global advertising company to start her own venture, is said to have enticed investors by promising high returns. She promised repayments at one and a half times the invested amount within 40 days. This venture involved creating advertising films for major corporations, a lucrative but risky field. Despite these charges, the couple maintains their innocence, claiming that those who lent them money are the real culprits.

Victims Fight Back

The victims, however, are not silent. A group of 42 victims have joined forces, creating a WhatsApp group to collectively file a criminal complaint through a lawyer. Others have also reported the case to the prosecutor’s office, demanding justice for their losses.

Crime Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Crime

