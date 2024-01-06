Social Media Influencer and Wife Arrested for Alleged Ponzi Scheme

At Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, social media influencer Kivanç Talu and his wife Beril Talu were arrested. The couple is facing charges of conducting a Ponzi scheme, accused of swindling over 80 individuals out of approximately 150 million Turkish Liras ($5.1 million). The victims of this fraud include the couple’s close friends, their children’s caregivers, a chauffeur, and even Beril’s manicurist. Despite the allegations, the Talus have denied any wrongdoing.

Escape and Capture

The couple had fled Turkey in October of the previous year, only to be apprehended upon their return from Georgia. The security forces, vigilant and unyielding, caught the couple at the airport, putting an end to their escape.

Allegations and Denials

The allegations against the Talus are grave. Beril, who had left a global advertising company to start her own venture, is said to have enticed investors by promising high returns. She promised repayments at one and a half times the invested amount within 40 days. This venture involved creating advertising films for major corporations, a lucrative but risky field. Despite these charges, the couple maintains their innocence, claiming that those who lent them money are the real culprits.

Victims Fight Back

The victims, however, are not silent. A group of 42 victims have joined forces, creating a WhatsApp group to collectively file a criminal complaint through a lawyer. Others have also reported the case to the prosecutor’s office, demanding justice for their losses.