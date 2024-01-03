en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh

In the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a minor girl’s life turned into a living nightmare as she fell victim to a ruthless human trafficking scheme. The perpetrator, an individual she encountered on social media, lured her with the prospect of a job in the prestigious Indian Army, only to betray her trust in the most horrific way.

Deception, Rape, and Forced Marriage

The unsuspecting girl was raped by this very person who had promised her a secure future. As if this violation wasn’t enough, she was then sold for a sum of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthan, where she was forced into a marriage that she never consented to. Throughout this ordeal, she was subjected to repeated acts of rape and torture, pushing her into a dark abyss of despair and trauma.

Rescue and Legal Proceedings

However, amidst the darkness, the girl found the courage to reach out to her parents, alerting them to her plight. This led to her rescue and the arrest of the primary suspect, the individual who had initially trapped her with false promises. The police are currently on the hunt for another individual suspected of being involved in this heinous crime.

Human Trafficking and Social Media Exploitation

This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the perils of human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals through social media platforms. It underscores the urgency to strengthen online safety measures and raise awareness about such crimes among internet users, particularly the youth. The case of the Chhattisgarh girl stands testimony to the fact that the face of evil can hide behind the most innocuous of promises, turning dreams into nightmares.

0
Crime Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 seconds ago
Nashville's 'Most Wanted' List Updated: Public's Role in Tackling Violent Crime
In a significant update, the Metro Nashville Police Department has refreshed its ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives list, spotlighting ten individuals. These suspects, wanted for an array of violent crimes—ranging from homicide and attempted homicide to rape, child endangerment, and aggravated assault—represent some of the most dangerous offenders in the city. Key Figures on the List The
Nashville's 'Most Wanted' List Updated: Public's Role in Tackling Violent Crime
New Year's Eve Arrest: Vietnamese Man Apprehended for Drug Possession in Pasay City
4 mins ago
New Year's Eve Arrest: Vietnamese Man Apprehended for Drug Possession in Pasay City
Mysterious Death of Rahul Panwar: A Tale of Unanswered Questions
4 mins ago
Mysterious Death of Rahul Panwar: A Tale of Unanswered Questions
Online Romance Scam Unearthed: Woman Indicted for Defrauding $300,000
21 seconds ago
Online Romance Scam Unearthed: Woman Indicted for Defrauding $300,000
East McDowell Middle School Break-In: Two Men Arrested
1 min ago
East McDowell Middle School Break-In: Two Men Arrested
Enniscorthy Shaken by Attempted Robbery, Gardai Seek Public's Help
2 mins ago
Enniscorthy Shaken by Attempted Robbery, Gardai Seek Public's Help
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Paul Wiggins, Jr. Steps Down as Bishop Brossart's Head Football Coach
32 seconds
End of an Era: Paul Wiggins, Jr. Steps Down as Bishop Brossart's Head Football Coach
South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Stabbed in the Neck
51 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Stabbed in the Neck
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
1 min
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin
1 min
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
1 min
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
2 mins
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
2 mins
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
3 mins
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
3 mins
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
2 hours
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app