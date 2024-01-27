So You Think You Can Dance Co-creator Steps Down Amidst Allegations

Nigel Lythgoe, the co-creator of the hit show So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD), has voluntarily stepped down from his role as a judge amid sexual assault allegations. The decision comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by Paula Abdul, a former colleague of Lythgoe's on American Idol, accusing him of sexual assault.

The suit alleges a disturbing incident wherein Lythgoe reportedly assaulted Abdul in an elevator during an early season of American Idol. Lythgoe has categorically denied these allegations, deeming them as both offensive and false, and has promised to vigorously dispute the claims.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Lythgoe was the subject of a separate lawsuit accusing him of attempting to forcibly kiss two contestants on the show All American Girl back in 2003. Despite the swirling allegations and ensuing legal battles, the prominent dance competition show has pledged to continue with its upcoming season, underscoring its commitment to its contestants and loyal audience.

A Change in the Judging Panel

Prior to Lythgoe's departure, the judging panel for the upcoming season of SYTYCD was announced in December. The lineup included a return of Lythgoe himself, along with Allison Holker (SYTYCD alum and widow of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss), Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Comfort Fedoke.

However, in the wake of Lythgoe's exit, his replacement on the panel has been revealed: Jojo Siwa, a 20-year-old former Dance Moms star, ensuring that the show will resume as scheduled in March.