BNN Newsroom

Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys

In an alarming digital era twist, a new form of online exploitation is sweeping across Snapchat, ensnaring teen boys in a complex nude-photo scam.

The ploy, orchestrated by scammers posing as their female peers, hinges on the exchange of explicit photos, escalating quickly into a form of digital blackmail known as sextortion.

Scammers, masquerading as teenage girls, initiate online friendships with unsuspecting boys. They proceed to coax these boys into sharing intimate photos, promising reciprocation. However, once the boys share their photos, the situation takes a sinister turn.

The so-called ‘girls’ then demand payment via peer-to-peer payment apps, brandishing the threat of releasing the boys’ images to their broader social media networks should they fail to comply.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

