Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys

In an alarming digital era twist, a new form of online exploitation is sweeping across Snapchat, ensnaring teen boys in a complex nude-photo scam.

The ploy, orchestrated by scammers posing as their female peers, hinges on the exchange of explicit photos, escalating quickly into a form of digital blackmail known as sextortion.

Scammers, masquerading as teenage girls, initiate online friendships with unsuspecting boys. They proceed to coax these boys into sharing intimate photos, promising reciprocation. However, once the boys share their photos, the situation takes a sinister turn.

The so-called ‘girls’ then demand payment via peer-to-peer payment apps, brandishing the threat of releasing the boys’ images to their broader social media networks should they fail to comply.