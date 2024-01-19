Smoke Canisters in Lok Sabha: A Look into Sagar Sharma's Diary and Revolutionary Ideologies

On an ordinary day in the city of Lucknow, 28-year-old Sagar Sharma wouldn't have garnered much attention. A resident of Ramnagar, he led a quiet life, known to his neighbours as a young man with a penchant for books. But today, his name is splashed across national headlines, his face a grim reminder of an audacious security breach at the heart of Indian democracy - the Lok Sabha.

Sharma's Links to the Lok Sabha Incident

Sharma, along with another unidentified individual, has been implicated in a shocking incident at the Lok Sabha, where smoke canisters were set off, causing panic and confusion. The disruption, a grave violation of parliamentary security, has sparked a nationwide investigation into the men behind the chaos.

A Peek into Sharma's Mind

Post the incident, Sharma's family handed over his personal diary to the police. Maintained between 2015 and 2021, the diary offers a glimpse into Sharma's mind, revealing a young man filled with nationalistic fervour and a desire to serve his country. The entries, albeit sporadic, are a testament to Sharma's thoughts on social issues and his active participation in protests. The phrase 'Inquilab Zindabad' (Long Live the Revolution) appears frequently in his writings, indicative of his revolutionary leanings and his readiness to lay down his life for his nation.

Revolutionary Influences

Sharma's diary also contains poems and couplets penned by revolutionaries and freedom fighters, including a famous couplet by Ram Prasad Bismil, used as a war cry during the struggle against British rule. His collection of books, featuring crime novels and a Hindi translation of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf', further accentuates the picture of a man engrossed in revolutionary ideologies and narratives.

From Lucknow to Delhi

Upon receiving the diary from Sharma's family, the local police transferred it to their counterparts in Delhi, who are now meticulously combing through the entries to unearth any potential leads in the Parliament security breach case.