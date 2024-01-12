en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Smile X Team Rescues Child Laborers in Hyderabad

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Smile X Team Rescues Child Laborers in Hyderabad

In a joint effort to safeguard the rights of children, the Smile X team of the Cyberabad Commissionerate recently undertook a rescue operation in Shadnagar, Hyderabad. As part of the nationwide initiative, Operation Smile, launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs, five minors were rescued from a lifetime of manual labor at railway tracks. Among those saved was Anusha, a 14-year-old girl, forced to work for a meager daily wage of Rs 280 due to her family’s financial constraints.

The Rescue Operation

The minors were found engaged in laborious work by a private contractor who is currently eluding the law. The operation was a collaborative effort involving the police and several departments, including the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, child welfare, and labor. With the legal system protecting children under 14 with the right to free education and a ban on employment, employers found violating this law face severe legal action and a penalty.

Addressing the Issue

For children above 14, the authorities adopt a different approach, involving counseling with the minors and their parents. The police employ DARPAN, a facial recognition software, to identify and locate the parents of missing children. It is a common occurrence to find children working due to their family’s financial needs, accepting wages as low as Rs 100 to Rs 200 per day. Employers sometimes even include food as part of the wage to appear more worker-friendly.

Related Developments

Parallelly, in a similar rescue operation, the Telangana Police, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force, rescued 34 children being trafficked from Bihar at the Kazipet Junction. These children were lured with promises of employment and were made to work in menial jobs for minimal wages. Ensuring their safe return, the rescued children will be sent back to their hometowns, all expenses covered by the Telangana government, and handed over to NGOs in Bihar.

In conclusion, these rescue operations are a testament to the ongoing efforts to eradicate child labor and ensure the protection of children’s rights. It’s a crucial reminder that every child deserves the chance to grow and learn in a safe environment, without the burden of adult responsibilities.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 mins ago
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
In a significant legal verdict, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced Nacchtar Singh, a resident of Phallewal village in Jodhan, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The ruling stemmed from Singh’s involvement in drug smuggling—a grim reflection of a broader, unyielding drug crisis sweeping the nation. Caught in the Act
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
ISWAP Militants Sever Hands of Fishermen in Brutal Enforcement of Rules
16 mins ago
ISWAP Militants Sever Hands of Fishermen in Brutal Enforcement of Rules
Monroeville Man, William Spina, Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
16 mins ago
Monroeville Man, William Spina, Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Unveiling the Hidden Scourge of Romance Scams: A Deep Dive into Victim Narratives
8 mins ago
Unveiling the Hidden Scourge of Romance Scams: A Deep Dive into Victim Narratives
Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized
10 mins ago
Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized
Howard County Man Sentenced for Threatening State Lawmakers and LGBTQI+ Advocacy Group
12 mins ago
Howard County Man Sentenced for Threatening State Lawmakers and LGBTQI+ Advocacy Group
Latest Headlines
World News
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
2 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
4 mins
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
4 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
6 mins
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
7 mins
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
8 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
8 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
8 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
8 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app