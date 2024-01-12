Smile X Team Rescues Child Laborers in Hyderabad

In a joint effort to safeguard the rights of children, the Smile X team of the Cyberabad Commissionerate recently undertook a rescue operation in Shadnagar, Hyderabad. As part of the nationwide initiative, Operation Smile, launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs, five minors were rescued from a lifetime of manual labor at railway tracks. Among those saved was Anusha, a 14-year-old girl, forced to work for a meager daily wage of Rs 280 due to her family’s financial constraints.

The Rescue Operation

The minors were found engaged in laborious work by a private contractor who is currently eluding the law. The operation was a collaborative effort involving the police and several departments, including the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, child welfare, and labor. With the legal system protecting children under 14 with the right to free education and a ban on employment, employers found violating this law face severe legal action and a penalty.

Addressing the Issue

For children above 14, the authorities adopt a different approach, involving counseling with the minors and their parents. The police employ DARPAN, a facial recognition software, to identify and locate the parents of missing children. It is a common occurrence to find children working due to their family’s financial needs, accepting wages as low as Rs 100 to Rs 200 per day. Employers sometimes even include food as part of the wage to appear more worker-friendly.

Related Developments

Parallelly, in a similar rescue operation, the Telangana Police, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force, rescued 34 children being trafficked from Bihar at the Kazipet Junction. These children were lured with promises of employment and were made to work in menial jobs for minimal wages. Ensuring their safe return, the rescued children will be sent back to their hometowns, all expenses covered by the Telangana government, and handed over to NGOs in Bihar.

In conclusion, these rescue operations are a testament to the ongoing efforts to eradicate child labor and ensure the protection of children’s rights. It’s a crucial reminder that every child deserves the chance to grow and learn in a safe environment, without the burden of adult responsibilities.