Smile-Up Criticized by Victims of Alleged Abuse by Late Mogul Johnny Kitagawa

Shrouded in scandal, Japanese entertainment company, Smile-Up, formerly known as Johnny & Associates, faces a backlash for their handling of sexual abuse allegations against late mogul Johnny Kitagawa. A group of men, alleging they were sexually abused as boys by Kitagawa, have accused the company of insincere responses to their claims.

Allegations Surface, Company Responds

Smile-Up acknowledged the abuse last year and has since compensated 125 out of 939 claimants. However, victims’ representative, Shimon Ishimaru, purports that many have yet to receive compensation. Requests for meetings with company officials have been largely ignored, further augmenting feelings of betrayal and disillusionment amidst the victims.

Kitagawa’s Legacy: Fame and Controversy

Kitagawa, a producer of boy bands and a figure of influence until his death in 2019, was accused of abusing boys for decades in a variety of locations, including his Tokyo mansion. Despite the severity of the allegations, he was never formally charged.

Government and Global Response

The Japanese government has advocated for victim compensation, and in response, the company has established a panel of former judges to review the claims. On an international level, the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights has taken notice of the situation. The group plans to release a report in June on the Johnny’s abuse cases, including recommendations for improvements.

The scandal has ignited discussions about human rights protections in Japan, with comparisons being drawn to allegations of sexual abuse by a prominent comedian in the standup comedy industry. The extent of the scandal and the company’s handling of it are reminders of the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and justice in the entertainment industry and beyond.