Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail

Joshua Matthew Lewis, a 24-year-old resident of Inglewood, has been apprehended and subsequently released on bail following his involvement in a string of smash-and-grab jewelry heists across Southern California. The arrest is the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that tracked the robbery spree from its inception on July 30, 2023, to its culmination at a jewelry shop on Perris Boulevard in Perris.

Arrest and Charges

Lewis, the prime suspect in these heists, was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was then booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on multiple felony charges, including but not limited to robbery and vandalism. However, despite the gravity of the accusations, Lewis successfully posted a $100,000 bond and secured his release from the Murrieta jail.

The Heist Series

The alleged criminal enterprise began in July, when Lewis and several accomplices allegedly stormed a jewelry shop in Perris. They neutralised the store’s security with pepper spray, swiftly smashed display cases, and made off with items estimated to be worth approximately $100,000. This wasn’t a standalone incident, as similar robberies were reported across Corona, Thousand Oaks, and other locations, with the same group under suspicion.

Investigation Continues

While Joshua Lewis is currently out on bail, the investigation into these robberies continues. Authorities have managed to identify most of the suspects involved in this crime spree but have yet to release any additional details about their background or their current custody status. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.