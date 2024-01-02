Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Cannabis Dispensary Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

On a quiet Tuesday morning in the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park area, a thunderous crash disturbed the peace, marking the beginning of a quick and calculated burglary.

A stolen Kia, crashed through the front doors of the Kushery Lake Forest Park, a known cannabis dispensary, served as the intruders’ battering ram.

Following the forced entry, three suspects swiftly entered the store, their identities shrouded in the anonymity of the break of dawn.

The suspects, undeterred by the alarm triggered by their grand entrance, proceeded to loot the cannabis dispensary of its merchandise.

The police report indicates that, following the burglary, the perpetrators vacated the premises, leaving the wrecked Kia behind as a testament to their audacious act. Notably, they made their escape in a different vehicle, leaving no trail behind.