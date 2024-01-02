en English
Crime

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Cannabis Dispensary Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Cannabis Dispensary Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

On a quiet Tuesday morning in the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park area, a thunderous crash disturbed the peace, marking the beginning of a quick and calculated burglary.

A stolen Kia, crashed through the front doors of the Kushery Lake Forest Park, a known cannabis dispensary, served as the intruders’ battering ram.

Following the forced entry, three suspects swiftly entered the store, their identities shrouded in the anonymity of the break of dawn.

The suspects, undeterred by the alarm triggered by their grand entrance, proceeded to loot the cannabis dispensary of its merchandise.

The police report indicates that, following the burglary, the perpetrators vacated the premises, leaving the wrecked Kia behind as a testament to their audacious act. Notably, they made their escape in a different vehicle, leaving no trail behind.

Crime United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

