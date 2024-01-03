en English
Business

Small-Town Sandwich Shop Hit by Peculiar Burglary

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Small-Town Sandwich Shop Hit by Peculiar Burglary

The tranquility of Faversham was disrupted on Monday, January 1, 2024, when Fillers cafe, a beloved sandwich shop, fell victim to a jarring burglary. The crime, which resulted in significant damage for a relatively minor theft, has stunned both the shop’s owner, Gary Mogridge, and the small-town community.

A Peculiar Crime

Reportedly, the criminals used a paving stone to break the shop’s front window, gaining entry into the premises. Their loot was nothing more than several cases of Coca-Cola, leaving behind the cash register untouched. This unusual choice of stolen goods suggests the shop had been closed for a few days, and there was no cash on hand.

Costly Damages

The incident, a first in Mr. Mogridge’s 15-year tenure at the shop, has resulted in hundreds of pounds in damages. It wasn’t just the shattered window; the flooring also suffered damage from the incident. Upon discovering the break-in, police were alerted by an alarm around 10 am, and the extent of the destruction was revealed.

Security Measures and Investigation

The unfortunate event has forced the shop to close for a day to carry out necessary repairs. In the aftermath, Mr. Mogridge took swift action to bolster the shop’s security by installing CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, Kent Police have initiated an investigation into the burglary and have urged anyone possessing information related to the incident to step forward, referencing the case number 46/364/24.

In a similar, yet unrelated incident, the Co-op store in Teynham, Sittingbourne, was also targeted in a suspected burglary and ram raid attack. The store was temporarily closed following a break-in on December 30, during which money was stolen. Following interim measures to combat the damage, the shop has since resumed its regular opening hours. Kent Police are also investigating this incident, highlighting a potential escalation of crime in the region.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

