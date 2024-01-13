Small Town Lottery Operator Murdered in Zamboanga City Robbery

The placid night of January 12, 2023, was shattered in Zamboanga City when an apparent robbery turned deadly, claiming the life of a Small Town Lottery (STL) operator, Aubrey Ishmael Mohammad. The 38-year-old man was waiting for his brother to arrive from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, to remit the day’s STL collections when he was mercilessly shot by an unidentified assailant.

Unanticipated Attack

The incident occurred around 9:53 p.m. in the somewhat quiet Purok 7, Recodo village. Mohammad and his brother, whose identity remains undisclosed for his safety, were preparing to count the day’s earnings when their world was abruptly plunged into chaos. An unknown gunman infiltrated their premises and shot Mohammad thrice, leading to his untimely death.

Escape and Aftermath

Mohammad’s brother, who managed to escape the violent scene without any physical harm, took refuge on the second floor of the house. The gunman did not pursue him, instead, he hastily fled the scene on a motorcycle, taking with him the STL collections from Sibuco. The amount of money stolen remains undisclosed.

Ongoing Investigation

At the crime scene, authorities found two empty shells from a caliber .45 pistol, a grim testament to the brutal incident. As the investigation continues, the police are scrambling to identify the suspects involved and unearth the motive behind the murder and robbery. While robbery seems to be the prima facie motive, investigators are leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice for Mohammad.