Crime

Sleepy Hollow Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Woman Wounded in Westchester Home

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Sleepy Hollow Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Woman Wounded in Westchester Home

In a quiet corner of Sleepy Hollow, an ordinary Tuesday was disrupted by the shocking sound of shots. The subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old Ruben Louis Santiago, a suspect in a shooting incident that left a woman wounded. Santiago was apprehended in the Bronx on Wednesday, Jan. 3, following an intensive manhunt by local law enforcement and FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

A Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

The shooting took place in a Westchester home on Tuesday, Jan. 2. A 37-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to her hand and upper body. The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital and is now reported to be in a stable condition. The incident sparked a wave of concern in the otherwise placid town, prompting an immediate response from the Sleepy Hollow Police Department.

Manhunt and Arrest

Subsequent investigations led to the identification of Ruben Louis Santiago as the prime suspect. Believed to have fled to the Bronx in a taxi cab, Santiago was soon located and apprehended by a joint task force comprising of the Sleepy Hollow Police, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force. A firearm was also seized during the arrest, bolstering the evidence against Santiago.

Pending Arraignment and Community Response

Santiago is currently awaiting arraignment, with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office set to prosecute the case. In an interesting twist, Santiago has also been flagged as a person of interest in a separate shooting incident in the Bronx that occurred earlier on the day of his arrest. Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti has moved to reassure the community in the wake of the incident, stating that the shooting was an isolated event and assuring residents that there is no ongoing threat to the community or local schools.

Crime Law United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

