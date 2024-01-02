en English
Aviation

Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

In a world where human trafficking remains a sinister reality, the aviation industry finds itself in a crucial position to combat this illicit trade. Skyllence, a charter broker and part of the Avia Solutions Group, recently exemplified this responsibility by refusing to organize certain high-risk flights between India and Nicaragua, potentially thwarting a human trafficking scheme.

Red Flags and Vigilance

The flights in question were characterized by several suspicious elements – short notice requests for one-way travel, and an unusually high number of passengers, all raising eyebrows. Vilma Vaitiekunaite, CEO of Skyllence, detailed the strategies deployed by her company to screen such questionable inquiries, with the Know Your Customer (KYC) form playing a pivotal role. The KYC process, a standard in many industries, is designed to verify the identity of clients and assess potential risks of illegal intentions.

Airbus A340-300 Grounded

Despite Skyllence’s refusal, one such flight was executed by another carrier, Legend Airlines, and resulted in a global stir when it was grounded in France. The situation escalated when 25 passengers onboard claimed asylum, shedding light on the alleged human trafficking operation. The grounding of the Airbus A340-300 was a significant event, prompting conversations about the industry’s role in preventing such illicit activities.

Industry’s Role in Preventing Illicit Activities

Vaitiekunaite emphasized the need for enhanced vigilance within the aviation industry to prevent such transgressions. She stressed that, despite the efforts of organizations like the Air Charter Association (ACA) to combat unlawful operations, illegal charter brokers and fraudulent companies continue to operate. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the role charter brokers and the aviation industry at large play in preventing human trafficking and the importance of robust compliance mechanisms.

Aviation Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

