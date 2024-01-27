Skowhegan Police K9 Unit Detects Cocaine in Major Drug Bust

Skowhegan has been the epicenter of a significant drug bust, with the local police department harnessing the unique skills of their K9 unit in a traffic stop that led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of a considerable amount of narcotics. This marked the second major drug arrest in a 24-hour period, highlighting the ongoing battle against substance abuse in the area.

Key Role of the K9 Unit

The Skowhegan Police Department's K9 unit, Reece, played a crucial role in the operation. His keen senses detected the presence of narcotics within a vehicle stopped in a routine traffic check. This discovery prompted a more thorough investigation by the officers involved, Richard Pierce and Cpl. Joshua York.

Substantial Drug Seizure

Their exhaustive search led to the discovery of 70.1 grams of cocaine, a 9mm Glock 17 handgun, digital scales with cocaine residue, over $1,500 in cash, and materials commonly associated with narcotic packaging. This is not just a testament to the efficiency of the police force but also the gravity of the drug problem that continues to plague the community.

Arrest and Charges

The individual arrested in connection with these findings is Benjamin Bourassa from Winslow. Bourassa, 40, is currently held at the Somerset County Correctional Facility. His bail has been set at a staggering $75,000 - indicative of the severity of the charges he is facing. As the investigation is still underway, the police have refrained from divulging further details. However, they have promised to share updates on social media as new information becomes available.

This arrest was a significant development in Skowhegan's fight against drug trafficking. The diligent work of the police department, coupled with the unique skills of K9 Reece, has ensured that a significant amount of narcotics have been removed from circulation, making the community safer.