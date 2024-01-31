Sixth Circuit Judges Deliberate on GM Engineer's Age Discrimination Allegations

On Wednesday, the Sixth Circuit court wrestled with the complexities of an age discrimination lawsuit brought forth by Douglas Milczak, a seasoned engineer at General Motors (GM). Milczak, who is over 50, alleges that he was unjustly transferred to a role with fewer overtime opportunities and subjected to harassment due to his age.

The judges on the panel found themselves caught between two challenging facets of the case: distinguishing overt age-based discrimination from other forms of offensive conduct that might not be directly related to the plaintiff's age. This distinction is crucial in age discrimination lawsuits, as it requires clear evidence of discriminatory intent based on age rather than general workplace hostilities or harassment that could be due to other factors.

The Sixth Circuit's Deliberation

The case landed in the Sixth Circuit after a lower court ruled that Milczak lacked sufficient evidence for a trial. Now, the judges in the higher court are tasked with determining whether the involuntary job transfers and shift reassignments experienced by Milczak meet the 'adverse action' standard under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA). This ruling could set a precedent for similar cases in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.

GM's lawyers argue that the transfers and reassignments were not sufficiently adverse and that there's no evidence of age-based discrimination. They contend that these actions were simply procedural and not motivated by Milczak's age. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), however, is backing Milczak, arguing that these actions amount to adverse employment action under the ADEA.