Six Indonesians Arrested in HK$6M Causeway Bay Watch Store Robbery

Six Indonesian nationals were apprehended by Hong Kong police for their involvement in a brazen robbery at the Legend Success Timepiece store in Causeway Bay, making off with luxury watches valued over HK$6 million. The group, consisting of three males and three females aged between 26 and 35, included individuals with complex immigration statuses, including four overstayers and one torture claimant.

Dramatic Heist Unfolds

On February 28, a meticulously planned robbery unfolded at the Legend Success Timepiece store. Surveillance footage captured the moment three individuals, clad in black and wearing gloves, executed the theft. Employing a knife and a sledgehammer, they overpowered a bystander and proceeded to smash display cases, swiftly collecting 25 luxury watches into a bag before making their escape in a pre-arranged green getaway car. This audacious act was partly facilitated by a woman posing as a customer, who played a critical role in the robbers' entry.

Investigative Breakthrough Leads to Arrests

Following the robbery, an extensive review of CCTV footage across Hong Kong led police to the suspects. The breakthrough came when authorities suspected the involvement of the woman who had opened the door for the robbers, revealing her to be part of the elaborate scheme. Between Wednesday and Thursday, arrests were made in San Po Kong, Yuen Long, and Tuen Mun, marking a significant step in the investigation. While three of the suspects are charged with robbery, the others remain under investigation as the search for the stolen luxury watches continues.

Implications for Crime and Society

This incident not only highlights the audacity of modern-day robbers but also the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling international crime rings. Chief Inspector Lo Ka-chun's statement underscores a clear message: no matter the nationality or immigration status, those who commit crimes in Hong Kong will be pursued relentlessly. As the police continue their search for the remaining perpetrators and the stolen goods, this case serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against organized crime and the importance of international cooperation in ensuring public safety.