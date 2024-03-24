Six Eiye Cultists En Route to Delta for Cult War Arrested in Osun with Firearms

In a significant crackdown on cult-related activities, six individuals suspected to be members of the notorious Eiye confraternity were apprehended in Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun State. Found in possession of guns and bullets at a motor park, these suspects were reportedly on their way from Ilorin, Kwara State, to Delta State, allegedly to reinforce their group for a cult war. This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by Nigerian security forces to curb the menace of cultism and its associated violence.

The operation, led by the Anti Cultism Unit of the Osun State Police Command, culminated in the arrest of the six suspects at the Ipetu-Ijesa motor park. Upon apprehension, the suspects were found with four cut-to-size locally made pistols and 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition. The Osun State Police Command, through its spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest and the items recovered. The suspects, who confessed to their affiliation with the Eiye confraternity, were purportedly heading to Delta State to participate in a cult operation.

Background of the Suspects

The arrested individuals hailed from Ilorin town, Kwara State, and were identified as members of the Eiye confraternity. Their journey from Ilorin to Delta State was allegedly for the purpose of joining forces with other members for a cult war. This incident highlights the interstate nature of cult activities in Nigeria, raising concerns about the spread and influence of cult groups across different states.

This arrest is a significant step in the fight against cultism in Nigeria, showcasing the proactive measures being taken by security forces to dismantle cult networks and prevent their violent activities. The recovery of firearms and ammunition from the suspects also emphasizes the potential for violence that these groups harbor. As efforts continue to curb the spread of cultism, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in ensuring the safety and security of communities across Nigeria.