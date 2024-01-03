Six Barbers Brutally Murdered in Pakistan’s North Waziristan: Fear Spreads Amid Election Security Concerns

In a chilling incident, six barbers were brutally murdered in the North Waziristan district, a region infamous for militant activities and stringent enforcement of Islamic laws. The victims, all from Punjab, were shot in the head outside their shared residence in Mir Ali, close to their workplaces. The motive behind this horrifying act remains a mystery, with no militant group claiming responsibility for the attack, even as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) pronounced its non-involvement.

Fear Grips Local Barber Community

The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through the local barber community, instilling a pervasive fear that has left them questioning their safety. This dread has seeped into the wider population as well, further escalating the prevailing tensions in the region.

Security Concerns Ahead of National Elections

The brutal attack comes at a time when concerns loom large over security measures for the upcoming national elections. The incident has spurred political leaders into questioning the feasibility of conducting a fair and peaceful election amidst such a menacing atmosphere of fear and violence.

Efforts to Curb Crime in Karachi

In a separate development, the Sindh police in Karachi have apprehended 487 criminals in 2023 through the ‘Hotel Eye’ and ‘Talash’ applications. However, street crime continues to plague the city, with a significant increase in criminal incidents from the previous year, including over 134 fatalities in cases of resistance.

PTI Party Faces Setback

In political news, the PTI party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suffered a setback when the Peshawar High Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to revoke the party’s electoral symbol, the cricket bat, due to irregularities in intra-party polls. The PTI has announced plans to appeal this decision in the Supreme Court.