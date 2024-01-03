en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Six Barbers Brutally Murdered in Pakistan’s North Waziristan: Fear Spreads Amid Election Security Concerns

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:15 am EST
Six Barbers Brutally Murdered in Pakistan’s North Waziristan: Fear Spreads Amid Election Security Concerns

In a chilling incident, six barbers were brutally murdered in the North Waziristan district, a region infamous for militant activities and stringent enforcement of Islamic laws. The victims, all from Punjab, were shot in the head outside their shared residence in Mir Ali, close to their workplaces. The motive behind this horrifying act remains a mystery, with no militant group claiming responsibility for the attack, even as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) pronounced its non-involvement.

Fear Grips Local Barber Community

The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through the local barber community, instilling a pervasive fear that has left them questioning their safety. This dread has seeped into the wider population as well, further escalating the prevailing tensions in the region.

Security Concerns Ahead of National Elections

The brutal attack comes at a time when concerns loom large over security measures for the upcoming national elections. The incident has spurred political leaders into questioning the feasibility of conducting a fair and peaceful election amidst such a menacing atmosphere of fear and violence.

Efforts to Curb Crime in Karachi

In a separate development, the Sindh police in Karachi have apprehended 487 criminals in 2023 through the ‘Hotel Eye’ and ‘Talash’ applications. However, street crime continues to plague the city, with a significant increase in criminal incidents from the previous year, including over 134 fatalities in cases of resistance.

PTI Party Faces Setback

In political news, the PTI party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, suffered a setback when the Peshawar High Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to revoke the party’s electoral symbol, the cricket bat, due to irregularities in intra-party polls. The PTI has announced plans to appeal this decision in the Supreme Court.

0
Crime Pakistan Security
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crucial Breakthrough in Sana Khan Murder Investigation: Laptop and Mobile Phone Found

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Shelley Tyre Case: A Diving Accident, a Murder Conviction, and an Overturned Verdict

By Muhammad Jawad

Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Batu Pahat Police Persist in Search for Missing Single Mother Bella

By BNN Correspondents

Mother Seeks Justice for Son's Mysterious Death in Alabama Prison ...
@Crime · 11 mins
Mother Seeks Justice for Son's Mysterious Death in Alabama Prison ...
heart comment 0
Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case
Tripura Police Seizes 25 kg of Dry Ganja on Assam-Agartala Highway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tripura Police Seizes 25 kg of Dry Ganja on Assam-Agartala Highway
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals

By Bijay Laxmi

Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
Bronx Woman Robbed at Knifepoint by Grindr Date in Home Invasion

By BNN Correspondents

Bronx Woman Robbed at Knifepoint by Grindr Date in Home Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
1 min
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
1 min
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
1 min
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
2 mins
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
2 mins
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
3 mins
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
3 mins
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
4 mins
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app