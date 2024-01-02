Six arrested with arms in Chattogram

In a series of joint operations between police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7), six individuals were apprehended across three locales within Chattogram. Conducted from Monday night extending into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, these drives targeted Sitakunda, Fatikchari, and Banshkhali upazila areas.

In the Batthal area under Sitakunda Municipality, the operation netted Mohammad Arif Hosen, Mohammad Emon Hosen Sabuj, Mohammad Jahid Hosen, and Mohammad Joynal Abedin, known also as Shahab Uddin. Ages for the individuals range from being as young as 19 to as old as 30. Weapons confiscated from the group include a local gun, a pair of rubber cartridges, two steel pipes, three knives, and two iron rods.

Implications of the Arrests

The arrested individuals have been reported to have significant incarceration history. Kamal Uddin, the assigned officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, furnished a concrete database of their criminal charges. Mohammad Joynal Abedin is implicated in four robbery cases, two murder cases, and has another case filed against him. Arif Hossain, also arrested, stands accused in four robbery cases and a pair of arms cases. On Tuesday, fresh charges under the Arms Act have been filed against all the apprehended persons, who were later produced in a Chattogram court.

More Arrests and Recovery Operations in Other Areas

Simultaneously in Fatikchari upazila’s Nazirhat Municipality area, another operation nabbed Mohammad Ajgor Ali. The 50-year old suspect was found in possession of an illicit firearm and a round of a cartridge. The officer-in-charge, Nurul Huda, reported that Ali is being brought up on charges in court following his arrest.

In a separate drive orchestrated by RAB-7, a raid was conducted in Saral Bazar area, situated in Banshkhali upazila. The operation resulted in the arrest of 35-year old Nur Mohammad and the seizure of three local guns along with five rounds of cartridges found in his possession.

Stricter Law Enforcement Initiatives

This trio of operations leading to several arrests and the confiscation of illicit weaponry underscores a heightened police response to combat the pervasiveness of illegal arms and ammunition within these communities. Acknowledging the existent threat to public safety, the intensified efforts of authorities also signal their determination in maintaining law and order. It further emphasizes the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies towards neutralizing potential threats, thereby fostering a secure environment for the citizens of Chattogram.