Six Arrested over Theft in Maharashtra’s Palghar District

Six individuals hailing from Solapur have been apprehended by Maharashtra’s Palghar district police in connection with a theft incident that transpired on December 1, 2023. The group is implicated in a housebreaking incident in Arnala, Palghar district, where they are accused of pilfering valuables along with a sum of Rs 25,000 in cash.

Unlocking the Mystery of Arnala Theft

The case was officially registered at the Arnala Sagar police station, which subsequently instigated an investigation into the matter. The suspects were already in custody for questioning related to another case when their link to the Arnala theft was fortuitously unearthed.

Unveiling the Culprits

Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit-III, Virar, played a pivotal role in the investigation. During the interrogation process, the connection of the individuals to the Arnala theft came to light, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

From Interrogation to Arrest

The news of the arrest was made public on January 12, 2024. The Solapur group's arrest marks a noteworthy victory in the fight against property crime in Maharashtra, bringing to the forefront the relentless efforts of the state's law enforcement agencies.