Six Arrested in St. Tammany Parish Drug Raids: A Blow to Local Drug Trafficking

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) conducted two raids in Mandeville, leading to the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of a sizable assortment of narcotics, firearms, and cash. The operations were carried out on Saturday, January 13, following anonymous tips about suspected drug activity.

Operation One: America Street

The first operation targeted a residence on America Street. The STPSO detectives discovered and seized a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana. Along with these, THC edibles, a semi-automatic rifle, drug paraphernalia, and cash were also confiscated. Two individuals, Tyler Robinson, 33, and Damian Bullock, 31, were apprehended. Robinson is now facing multiple drug-related charges while Bullock has been charged with possession with intent to distribute various controlled substances.

Operation Two: Grand Palms Apartment Complex

The second raid took place at the Grand Palms Apartment Complex on N. Causeway Boulevard. In this operation, STPSO officials seized cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Four individuals were apprehended: Isaiah Lott, 19, Marc Todd, 22, Tyler Lang, 22, and Alec Serrett, 22. Charges involve Lott with intent to distribute marijuana, Todd and Lang with cocaine possession and a summons for marijuana possession, and Serrett with possession of cocaine.

A Call for Citizen Cooperation

These operations underscore the STPSO's commitment to combating drug-related crimes. Sheriff Randy Smith emphasized the importance of the cooperation between law enforcement and citizens in keeping neighborhoods safe from drugs. The arrests and seizures are a testament to the effectiveness of this collaboration, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance and community participation in reporting suspicious activities.