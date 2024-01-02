en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sitges Celebrates New Year Amid Noise Disturbances and a Chilled Sea Dip

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Sitges Celebrates New Year Amid Noise Disturbances and a Chilled Sea Dip

The picturesque town of Sitges ushered in the new year with characteristic vigour, its streets echoing with the sounds of celebration. Yet, the merriment, for the most part, was punctuated by a few disturbances, primarily noise-related, that required the intervention of the Local Police. The officers’ involvement was largely in response to excessive noise and disturbances at four private parties following complaints from neighbours. The police visited these residences to request a reduction in noise levels, ensuring the tranquillity of the night wasn’t completely shattered by the overzealous revelry.

Music Venues on the Wrong Note

Beyond the private parties, some music venues also found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Local authorities had to intervene as these establishments were found emitting sound beyond the allowable decibel limits, causing a disturbance to the peaceful atmosphere of Sitges. While New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration, it is also a time for respect and consideration towards all residents, and these music venues found themselves learning this lesson in a hard way.

Health and Safety Amid Celebrations

Amid the festivities, the night’s other notable incidents included medical assistance for two individuals who had overindulged in alcohol. The timely intervention of medical personnel ensured these incidents didn’t cast a long shadow over the celebrations. Furthermore, the night saw the apprehension of a driver who refused to take a breathalyser test, underlining the police’s commitment to ensuring safety in the midst of celebrations.

Diving into the New Year

As the first day of the new year dawned, over 250 locals participated in the first quick dip of the year in Sitges. Organized by Sitges Town Council and Ràdio Sitges, the event was a delightful mix of live music, costumes, and a refreshing plunge into the sea. Despite the sea water temperature being 15 degrees, some participants braved the chill for an extended period, while others made a quick exit. This event exemplified the spirit of Sitges, diving headlong into the new year with joy and enthusiasm.

0
Crime Law Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arizona Man Arraigned in Rhode Island after Stabbing Incident and Police Chase

By Nitish Verma

Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech

By Saboor Bayat

Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence ...
@Baseball · 43 seconds
Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence ...
heart comment 0
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen

By BNN Correspondents

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
New Year’s Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Year's Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured
Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation
Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases

By Quadri Adejumo

Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
10 seconds
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
11 seconds
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
12 seconds
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
12 seconds
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
15 seconds
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
15 seconds
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
18 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
19 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
23 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app