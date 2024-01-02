Sitges Celebrates New Year Amid Noise Disturbances and a Chilled Sea Dip

The picturesque town of Sitges ushered in the new year with characteristic vigour, its streets echoing with the sounds of celebration. Yet, the merriment, for the most part, was punctuated by a few disturbances, primarily noise-related, that required the intervention of the Local Police. The officers’ involvement was largely in response to excessive noise and disturbances at four private parties following complaints from neighbours. The police visited these residences to request a reduction in noise levels, ensuring the tranquillity of the night wasn’t completely shattered by the overzealous revelry.

Music Venues on the Wrong Note

Beyond the private parties, some music venues also found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Local authorities had to intervene as these establishments were found emitting sound beyond the allowable decibel limits, causing a disturbance to the peaceful atmosphere of Sitges. While New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration, it is also a time for respect and consideration towards all residents, and these music venues found themselves learning this lesson in a hard way.

Health and Safety Amid Celebrations

Amid the festivities, the night’s other notable incidents included medical assistance for two individuals who had overindulged in alcohol. The timely intervention of medical personnel ensured these incidents didn’t cast a long shadow over the celebrations. Furthermore, the night saw the apprehension of a driver who refused to take a breathalyser test, underlining the police’s commitment to ensuring safety in the midst of celebrations.

Diving into the New Year

As the first day of the new year dawned, over 250 locals participated in the first quick dip of the year in Sitges. Organized by Sitges Town Council and Ràdio Sitges, the event was a delightful mix of live music, costumes, and a refreshing plunge into the sea. Despite the sea water temperature being 15 degrees, some participants braved the chill for an extended period, while others made a quick exit. This event exemplified the spirit of Sitges, diving headlong into the new year with joy and enthusiasm.