Sioux City Man Pleads Not Guilty to Arson Charges Following House Fire

Victor Montepeque-De Leon, a 31-year-old resident of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. These serious allegations stem from a house fire incident that occurred on the morning of January 8th at a property located at 1114 Jennings St., Sioux City.

Details of the Incident

At the time of the incident, Montepeque-De Leon was the only person present inside the house. He was treated for smoke inhalation at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. In an unexpected turn of events, he reportedly confessed to the emergency room staff that he was the one who initiated the fire, which began in his bedroom.

Investigation Findings

Upon investigation, it was revealed that both his clothing and the source of the fire tested positive for accelerants. This finding further substantiates the claim that the fire was not accidental. Court documents have unveiled that Montepeque-De Leon was in a suicidal state the night before the fire. He had consumed methamphetamine and overdosed on prescription drugs, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The Aftermath of the Fire

On the morning of the fire, Montepeque-De Leon reiterated his suicidal feelings but could not recall how the fire started. However, he did not deny setting it off. The fire caused over $50,000 in damages to the two-story house. Due to the severe fire and smoke damage, the property was declared unfit for occupation.