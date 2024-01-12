en English
Crime

Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking

In a stark reminder that the consequences of illegal drug trafficking reach even the most unlikely of individuals, 50-year-old freelance designer and single mother of three, Scola Imbiti Namunyu, has been handed a 15-year prison sentence. The verdict, delivered by Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport court, marks the conclusion of a case that has shed light on the persistence of narcotics trade in the country.

The Case

In June 2019, Scola was charged with trafficking 20 grams of cocaine, a quantity valued at Sh 80,120. The prosecution’s case rested on the testimony of eight witnesses, the most damning of which was a former employee of a transport company. This witness recalled Scola presenting a parcel for delivery to Malindi, a coastal town known for its vibrant tourist trade.

The Evidence

The parcel, an envelope addressed from ‘Rose Nairobi’ to ‘Noel Mbekure Malindi’, did not make it to its intended destination. Instead, it was intercepted by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit, who have been ramping up their efforts in the country’s ongoing war against drug trafficking. Upon inspection, the envelope was found to contain 20 grams of cocaine, leading to Scola’s arrest and subsequent charge.

The Verdict

Despite Scola’s denial of the charges and her defense’s claim that she had never visited the booking office, the court was not convinced. The weight of the evidence presented, coupled with the testimony of the former transport company employee, led to her conviction. The magistrate found her guilty of trafficking by delivery, sentencing her to 15 years imprisonment. This case serves as a stark warning of the serious consequences facing those involved in the illicit drug trade, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

