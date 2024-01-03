en English
Crime

Singapore’s CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Scheme

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Singapore’s CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Scheme

In a recent development, the Community Development Councils (CDC) of North East and Central Singapore have alerted the public about possible phishing scams associated with the distribution of CDC vouchers via SMS. The authorities have emphasized that the authentic voucher links will only be sent to registered mobile numbers and can be disseminated using the same links.

Identifying Genuine SMS from RedeemSG

The CDC stressed that legitimate SMS from RedeemSG, the official platform for claiming the vouchers, will not request personal or financial information. Scammers have been exploiting unsuspecting individuals by persuading them to click on counterfeit links and input sensitive information on fabricated digital platforms.

Unofficial Voucher Links and Police Report

The CDC has lodged a police report about unofficial links being circulated. It further advises the public to validate that the voucher link begins with a specific prefix. Official information regarding the voucher scheme is accessible on the CDC’s website.

Reporting Suspicious Activities

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities related to the voucher scheme through various official channels. These include a dedicated phone line and the police’s I-Witness platform. Additionally, the People’s Association (PA) has issued a warning against scam letters, calls, messages, social media pages, websites, and mobile applications that may impersonate the association or its staff. The PA strongly advises against disclosing personal or financial information if there is any uncertainty.

In a related announcement, Singaporean households can claim their S$500 (US$376) of CDC vouchers from Wednesday. The vouchers, which can be claimed digitally, will be valid until Dec 31, 2024. According to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, about 23,000 merchants are participating in the scheme in 2024. Eight supermarkets with 415 outlets islandwide are also participating in the 2024 scheme. In 2023, nearly all Singaporean households claimed their vouchers, and almost 97 per cent of the claimed vouchers have been spent. These vouchers are part of a package implemented by the government to mitigate the effects of inflation, with several assistance and payouts planned for the year.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

