Singaporean Sentenced for Aiding Fugitive in Major Fraud Case; Credit Suisse Fined

Shawn Liew Cheng Long, a 37-year-old Singaporean, has been handed a prison sentence of three years and 10 months, following several convictions that include conspiracy to obstruct justice, drug usage, and assaulting a police officer. Liew, in collaboration with his accomplice Ang Yew Teck, had constructed a botched plan to aid Ng Yu Zhi, the embroiled ex-director of Envy Global Trading and Envy Asset Management, to escape Singapore for a fee of S$5 million.

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

Ng, who is caught up in a major fraud case involving more than 100 charges related to a nickel investment swindle that surpasses S$365 million, encountered Ang during his confinement in Changi Prison, leading to his introduction to Liew. Liew asked for a 10 percent deposit to kickstart the illicit escape plan. However, the plan never materialized as Ng failed to make the payment.

Additional Offences

Aside from the conspiracy, Liew confessed to consuming methamphetamine and engaging in violent behavior against the police. His accomplice, Ang, had already been sentenced to a jail term in August 2022 for his participation in the escape plot. Meanwhile, Ng remains in custody, unable to meet the escalated S$6 million bail demanded by the prosecution.

Credit Suisse Fined

In related news, Credit Suisse has been fined S$3.9 million ($3 million) by Singapore’s authorities following an investigation that revealed the bank failed to prevent or detect misconduct by its relationship managers. The bankers had given clients inaccurate or incomplete post-trade disclosures, leading to customers being charged spreads that exceeded bilaterally agreed rates for 39 over-the-counter bond transactions.

Death Sentence for Drug Trafficking

Lastly, Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, brother of Sangkari Pranthaman, has been sentenced to death in Singapore for trafficking 51.84g of heroin in 2017. He has exhausted his appeals and his clemency application was denied in 2019. A civil litigation currently in progress is his last hope. The Court of Appeals is set to hold another hearing in February 2024.