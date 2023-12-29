Singaporean Man Jailed for Using Fake Malaysian Identity to Evade Authorities

On December 28, Andrew Lu Eng Leong, a 58-year-old Singaporean, was handed a 20-week jail sentence upon admitting to five offenses under the Immigration Act. Lu, who believed himself to be pursued by the police due to involvement in a gang fight, fled to Malaysia in 1991 using his legitimate Singapore passport. This passport, however, later expired.

Adopting a False Identity

Between the years 2000 and 2004, Lu took on a fraudulent Malaysian identity, acquiring an illegitimate Malaysian identity card and subsequently a Malaysian passport under a fictitious name. His objective was to visit his family back in Singapore while evading the eyes of the law.

Undetected Entries and Exits

Lu successfully entered and exited Singapore multiple times between 2008 and 2009, all the while not presenting his Singapore passport. His use of a false identity allowed him to slip past the authorities undetected.

Enhancing Border Security

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has since strengthened its border security measures, implementing biometric systems, including iris and facial scanners, at checkpoints. These enhancements aim to prevent similar breaches of national security in the future.

Lu’s illicit activities spanning a prolonged period were seen as a threat to national security. In his ruling, District Judge Paul Chan underscored the importance of deterrence in sentencing, highlighting the potential imprisonment and fines associated with the offenses committed by Lu.