en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Singaporean Man Jailed for Using Fake Malaysian Identity to Evade Authorities

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:11 am EST
Singaporean Man Jailed for Using Fake Malaysian Identity to Evade Authorities

On December 28, Andrew Lu Eng Leong, a 58-year-old Singaporean, was handed a 20-week jail sentence upon admitting to five offenses under the Immigration Act. Lu, who believed himself to be pursued by the police due to involvement in a gang fight, fled to Malaysia in 1991 using his legitimate Singapore passport. This passport, however, later expired.

Adopting a False Identity

Between the years 2000 and 2004, Lu took on a fraudulent Malaysian identity, acquiring an illegitimate Malaysian identity card and subsequently a Malaysian passport under a fictitious name. His objective was to visit his family back in Singapore while evading the eyes of the law.

Undetected Entries and Exits

Lu successfully entered and exited Singapore multiple times between 2008 and 2009, all the while not presenting his Singapore passport. His use of a false identity allowed him to slip past the authorities undetected.

Enhancing Border Security

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has since strengthened its border security measures, implementing biometric systems, including iris and facial scanners, at checkpoints. These enhancements aim to prevent similar breaches of national security in the future.

Lu’s illicit activities spanning a prolonged period were seen as a threat to national security. In his ruling, District Judge Paul Chan underscored the importance of deterrence in sentencing, highlighting the potential imprisonment and fines associated with the offenses committed by Lu.

0
Crime Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A New Chapter Begins After Prison Release

By Olalekan Adigun

Grim Spotlight on U.S. Criminal Justice System Amid Troubling Reports

By Waqas Arain

Shadow Trading: The New Frontier in Insider Trading

By BNN Correspondents

Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly

By Dil Bar Irshad

Elderly Widow Loses $661,000 in Tech Support Scam Amidst Rising Cyber ...
@Crime · 37 mins
Elderly Widow Loses $661,000 in Tech Support Scam Amidst Rising Cyber ...
heart comment 0
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A New Chapter Begins After Prison Release

By BNN Correspondents

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A New Chapter Begins After Prison Release
Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia
Breakthrough in Puntland Police Investigation: Murder Suspects Identified

By BNN Correspondents

Breakthrough in Puntland Police Investigation: Murder Suspects Identified
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
27 seconds
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Channel Islands Update: Football Challenges, Charity Appeals, and Retail Sales
27 seconds
Channel Islands Update: Football Challenges, Charity Appeals, and Retail Sales
Rafael Nadal's Triumphant Return to the Court at Brisbane International
33 seconds
Rafael Nadal's Triumphant Return to the Court at Brisbane International
Lance Armstrong Unmasks His Doping Tactics Amid Cycling's Anti-Doping Struggle
37 seconds
Lance Armstrong Unmasks His Doping Tactics Amid Cycling's Anti-Doping Struggle
Carlos Cuerpo Appointed as New Spanish Economy Minister Amid Global Economic Shifts
1 min
Carlos Cuerpo Appointed as New Spanish Economy Minister Amid Global Economic Shifts
Year in Review: Significant Political Events of 2023
2 mins
Year in Review: Significant Political Events of 2023
ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India
8 mins
ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India
Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Run
8 mins
Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Run
2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts
9 mins
2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
27 seconds
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
57 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app