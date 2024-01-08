Singaporean Man Jailed for Assaulting Taxi Driver and Police Officer

On a late-night in Singapore, Tang Meng Huat, a 60-year-old local, found his name etched in the annals of law enforcement for all the wrong reasons.

Under the spell of alcohol, Tang’s actions spiraled into a chain of events that culminated in a scene of violence against a taxi driver and a police officer, resulting in a 14-week jail term.

The drama unfolded on June 1 when Tang and a friend boarded a taxi at the bustling Kovan MRT taxi stand around 11 pm.

After his friend alighted at the first destination, Tang was left to navigate the remainder of the journey himself. However, the intoxication fogged his communication, causing a disconnect with the 72-year-old taxi driver over the desired drop-off location.

This misunderstanding escalated unexpectedly when Tang, in his inebriated state, grabbed the driver by the neck. The startled driver, in an attempt to pacify Tang and defuse the situation, agreed to take him home.