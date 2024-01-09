Singaporean Jailed for Fraudulent Impersonation in Healthcare

An Indian-origin Singaporean, Logeswaran Mohandas, has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after admitting guilt to six charges, including five for cheating by impersonation at hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore. His deceitful actions led to wrongly charged medical bills for his brother and an acquaintance, whom he impersonated during his visits for back pain treatment.

Unraveling the Deceit

The 42-year-old impersonated his brother and an acquaintance between April 2016 and September 2019 to seek medical treatment for his back pain. He incurred medical bills totaling SGD 421.74 and SGD 945.35 under their identities. Both victims, unaware of the fraud, only discovered the impersonation upon receiving notices about the outstanding medical bills and consequently filed police reports.

Paying the Price of Deception

Logeswaran was subjected to legal scrutiny, which led to the discovery of 19 additional charges, mostly for similar offenses. These charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing. The court was informed that Logeswaran had settled the medical bills. He repaid his brother in installments, while his acquaintance chose not to seek restitution.

A Sentence Reflecting the Severity

Despite the argument from Logeswaran’s lawyer that his client’s primary motivation was pain relief rather than capital gain, District Judge Lim Tse Haw deemed the prison term justified due to the severity of Logeswaran’s conduct. The Judge warned that such crimes could lead to stricter security measures, potentially causing inconvenience to genuine patients. The sentence aims to maintain trust in the healthcare system, reflecting the seriousness of fraudulent activities.