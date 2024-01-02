Singapore Woman Faces Jail for Scalding Man with Boiling Soup

In a disturbing act of rage in Singapore, Lim Si Hui, a 33-year-old woman, has openly admitted to causing severe harm to a man, Martin Boey, by pouring a pot of boiling soup on him. This incident, which occurred on April 19, 2022, resulted in Boey suffering burns on 29% of his body, requiring multiple skin graft surgeries.

Spark of the Conflict

The incident was triggered by a dispute over a damaged mobile phone. The confrontation began at FML Bar’s opening, where Lim slapped Boey, leading to a heated exchange. However, the situation escalated at Uranus Restaurant, where Lim, in a fit of renewed anger, tipped a hot pot over Boey, causing severe burns.

Consequences of the Attack

Boey’s injuries were extensive, resulting in superficial, partial, and full thickness burns on his abdomen, lower limbs, and around the private parts. Apart from the physical trauma, Boey also had to undergo psychiatric treatment for post-traumatic syndrome. The attack has left him with likely permanent scarring, a constant reminder of the horrific incident.

The Legal Outcome

Lim’s act of hurling the boiling soup was described by the prosecution as fully deliberate, sudden, and unexpected, leaving Boey with no opportunity to react or defend himself. The prosecution also noted that Lim’s reckless act could have potentially harmed Boey’s friends who were seated at the same table, but fortunately, they escaped unharmed. Lim, who is due to be sentenced on January 25, faces a jail term of up to 15 years. The prosecution is seeking a jail term of 5.5 to six years for this deliberate and unanticipated act of violence.