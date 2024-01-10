en English
Crime

Singapore Tables New Bill for Enhanced Police Powers

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Singapore Tables New Bill for Enhanced Police Powers

In an ambitious move set to redefine criminal justice in the nation, the Singaporean government has tabled a new Bill in Parliament. The proposed law, known as the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, is designed to bolster law enforcement’s capabilities in the fight against serious crime, particularly sexual offenses. The Bill seeks to grant the police additional powers, including carrying out warrantless searches and mandating suspects to submit to forensic medical examinations.

Enhancing Law Enforcement Powers

The key component of this proposal is the provision allowing police officers to conduct searches without a warrant. This power comes into play when an officer suspects that a person involved in an arrestable offense possesses crucial evidence. This move is aimed at streamlining the investigative process, thereby enhancing operational efficiency for Singapore’s law enforcement agencies.

Forensic Medical Examinations and Legal Framework

Further, the Bill seeks to criminalize the refusal to comply with forensic examinations. Those who refuse to submit to such examinations could face penalties under the new law. In addition, the Bill provides a detailed legislative framework for forensic medical examinations, which are vital in gathering evidence, especially in cases of sexual assault. By making these examinations mandatory and punishable if refused, the Bill aims to ensure that evidence collection is thorough and comprehensive.

Expansion of Powers to Other Agencies

Apart from empowering the police, the Bill also aims to expand the powers of other law enforcement agencies, including the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. This expansion of powers is a strategic move to enhance the ability of authorities to maintain public safety and combat crime more effectively.

Overall, the proposed amendments are part of a concerted effort by the Singaporean government to update and enhance the powers of law enforcement agencies. The ultimate goal is to protect the public, fortify crime tackling levers, and enhance transparency, fairness, and coherence in the country’s criminal court processes.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

