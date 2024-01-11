Singapore Proposes Indefinite Detention for High-Risk Sex Offenders and Violent Criminals

Singapore has proposed a groundbreaking legislation aimed at indefinitely detaining ‘high-risk’ sex offenders and violent criminals in a significant move towards enhancing public protection. The bill, officially known as the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2024, was recently filed in Parliament, sparking intense debate among lawmakers, criminal justice experts and the public at large.

Stringent Measures for Public Safety

The proposed legislation introduces a ‘Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection,’ a provision designed to prevent the release of convicts who pose a high risk of reoffending, even after they have served their original jail sentences. This measure is a direct response to the government’s commitment to safeguarding the public, particularly vulnerable members of society, from dangerous offenders who represent a significant threat of serious physical and/or sexual harm.

Targeting Severe Violent and Sexual Crimes

The new law specifically targets individuals convicted of severe violent or sexual crimes, such as culpable homicide and rape. It proposes a minimum imprisonment duration of five to 20 years, the exact length of which will be determined by the court. The release of these high-risk offenders would only be considered if the home affairs minister assesses them as no longer posing a public safety threat.

Reform Amid International Criticism

The proposed law also includes reforms to forensic medical examinations and changes to sentencing regimes. It abolishes Corrective Training sentences and replaces the Preventive Detention sentencing regime with Sentences for Public Protection. These changes come in the wake of international criticism and are part of Singapore’s efforts to refine its criminal justice system. The bill is expected to undergo two more readings in Parliament before being presented to the president for assent.

The introduction of these tougher measures marks a significant shift in Singapore’s approach to dealing with ‘high-risk’ offenders, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to public safety. Despite no specific date being set, lawmakers are expected to engage in rigorous debates on these proposed changes in the near future.