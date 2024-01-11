en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Singapore Proposes Indefinite Detention for High-Risk Sex Offenders and Violent Criminals

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Singapore Proposes Indefinite Detention for High-Risk Sex Offenders and Violent Criminals

Singapore has proposed a groundbreaking legislation aimed at indefinitely detaining ‘high-risk’ sex offenders and violent criminals in a significant move towards enhancing public protection. The bill, officially known as the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2024, was recently filed in Parliament, sparking intense debate among lawmakers, criminal justice experts and the public at large.

Stringent Measures for Public Safety

The proposed legislation introduces a ‘Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection,’ a provision designed to prevent the release of convicts who pose a high risk of reoffending, even after they have served their original jail sentences. This measure is a direct response to the government’s commitment to safeguarding the public, particularly vulnerable members of society, from dangerous offenders who represent a significant threat of serious physical and/or sexual harm.

Targeting Severe Violent and Sexual Crimes

The new law specifically targets individuals convicted of severe violent or sexual crimes, such as culpable homicide and rape. It proposes a minimum imprisonment duration of five to 20 years, the exact length of which will be determined by the court. The release of these high-risk offenders would only be considered if the home affairs minister assesses them as no longer posing a public safety threat.

Reform Amid International Criticism

The proposed law also includes reforms to forensic medical examinations and changes to sentencing regimes. It abolishes Corrective Training sentences and replaces the Preventive Detention sentencing regime with Sentences for Public Protection. These changes come in the wake of international criticism and are part of Singapore’s efforts to refine its criminal justice system. The bill is expected to undergo two more readings in Parliament before being presented to the president for assent.

The introduction of these tougher measures marks a significant shift in Singapore’s approach to dealing with ‘high-risk’ offenders, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to public safety. Despite no specific date being set, lawmakers are expected to engage in rigorous debates on these proposed changes in the near future.

0
Crime Law Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Brisbane Woman Faces Robbery Charges, Denied Bail
April Faith Alice Power-Smith, a 24-year-old woman from Leichhardt, has been denied bail after standing accused of armed robbery and hijacking a taxi in Ipswich, west of Brisbane. The court denied her bail, citing an unacceptable risk of reoffending. This incident occurred just six days after Power-Smith had been convicted of a similar offence. A
Brisbane Woman Faces Robbery Charges, Denied Bail
Collie Woman Charged with Starting Bushfires: A Community in Shock
8 mins ago
Collie Woman Charged with Starting Bushfires: A Community in Shock
Ex-Partner of Australia's Worst Gang Rapist Faces Court
10 mins ago
Ex-Partner of Australia's Worst Gang Rapist Faces Court
The Missing Heart Mystery: An Alabama Prison Under Scrutiny
3 mins ago
The Missing Heart Mystery: An Alabama Prison Under Scrutiny
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
4 mins ago
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
Collie's Arson Crisis: Local Woman Charged with Multiple Bushfires
5 mins ago
Collie's Arson Crisis: Local Woman Charged with Multiple Bushfires
Latest Headlines
World News
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
2 mins
Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution
Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu's Cost-Cutting Initiative
2 mins
Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu's Cost-Cutting Initiative
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
3 mins
Drone Delivery Canada Secures Historic Approval for BVLOS Operations
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
3 mins
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
3 mins
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
4 mins
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
4 mins
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
4 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
4 mins
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
20 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app