Singapore Man Faces Death Penalty Over 4kg Cannabis, Claims of Research Rejected

Seet Poh Jing, a former Singaporean property agent, has been sentenced to death for possessing over 4kg of cannabis, which he claimed was intended for research purposes. Arrested in June 2018, Seet's defense that he was exploring the cultivation and potential uses of cannabidiol for a business venture was dismissed by Justice See Kee Oon, highlighting inconsistencies and a lack of credible evidence.

Advertisment

From Property Sales to Cannabis Trafficking

Seet's transition from a property agent to facing capital punishment underscores a drastic turn. His arrest followed the seizure of five blocks of cannabis mixture from a car he led officers to. Forensic analysis confirmed the substance's illegal nature, while messages from Seet's phones advertised the drug. Despite pleas of innocence and intentions for research, the court found overwhelming evidence pointing towards trafficking intentions.

Defense Arguments and Judicial Rebuttal

Advertisment

Seet's defense, rooted in a claimed fascination with cannabis beyond consumption, aimed at establishing a cannabis-related business in Singapore. This included potential ventures into cannabidiol extraction. However, the judge pointed out the lack of preparedness and concrete plans to back these claims. Furthermore, suggestions of Seet suffering from a drug-induced hypomanic episode were countered by the prosecution, emphasizing inconsistent psychiatric diagnoses.

Legal Implications and the Road Ahead

The case signifies a stern stance on drug trafficking within Singapore, illuminating the legal boundaries surrounding cannabis. Justice See's dismissal of the research defense as an afterthought sets a precedent on the scrutiny of motives behind drug possession. Despite Seet's ambitions for a legal cannabis business, the judgment underscores the critical gap between ideation and legal feasibility in the context of Singapore's stringent drug laws.